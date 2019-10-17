Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $103.58 and last traded at $102.85, with a volume of 16963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.82.

The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.12.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $521,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $4,385,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,343,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,857,000 after buying an additional 254,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,504,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,012,000 after buying an additional 368,878 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,696,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,171,000 after buying an additional 54,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.87.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

