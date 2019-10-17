DP Poland (LON:DPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.40

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06), with a volume of 337795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DP Poland in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.90.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland plc, through its subsidiary, DP Polska SA, develops and operates Domino's Pizza stores under master franchise agreement in Poland. It also sub-franchises the right to develop and operate Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 32 corporately managed Domino's stores and 24 sub-franchised stores in 25 cities in Poland.

