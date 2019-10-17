Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 339.86 ($4.44).

DRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Drax Group news, insider Andy Skelton bought 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £48,425 ($63,275.84).

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Thursday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 432.40 ($5.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 304.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 42.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

