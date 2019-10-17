DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Up 6.3%

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.68, 75,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 138,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRD. ValuEngine downgraded DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DRDGOLD in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.75 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $185.72 million, a PE ratio of 58.45 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 44.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 33.7% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,964,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

