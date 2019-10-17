DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.49

DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and traded as high as $14.32. DSA FINL CORP/SH shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.09.

DSA FINL CORP/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSFN)

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans.

