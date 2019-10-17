Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after buying an additional 2,885,660 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22,776.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,372,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,427,168,000 after buying an additional 832,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,553,081,000 after buying an additional 528,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush set a $184.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $194.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $249.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

