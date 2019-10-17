Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $163.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.87. The company has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.15.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

