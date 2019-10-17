Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 4,415 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 39.2% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.32.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

