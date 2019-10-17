Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the August 30th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,013,706.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,933.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 20,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,685,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,768,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 253.3% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 454.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

DNKN traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,344. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.