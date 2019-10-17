DX (Group) (LON:DX) Trading 0.4% Higher

DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.13 ($0.16), 88,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 317,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.08 ($0.16).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21.

About DX (Group) (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

