DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Citigroup

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut DXC Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.64.

DXC Technology stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

In other news, CEO John M. Lawrie purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.56 per share, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,900 shares of company stock worth $918,664. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 159,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2,683.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

