Edgeless Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $1,887.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, ABCC, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00228281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.01103225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00090050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Livecoin, ABCC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

