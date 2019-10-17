Egretia (EGT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.56 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Egretia has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and $1.79 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CoinEx, Bilaxy and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00228357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.01096050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,275,850 tokens. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

