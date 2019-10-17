Ekf Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.88

Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (LON:EKF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.88 and traded as low as $32.30. Ekf Diagnostics shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 56,646 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.68 million and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

About Ekf Diagnostics (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm, an hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a centrifuge that provides a hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

