Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Receives $6.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. GMP Securities lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.75. 1,660,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,783. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 84.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $173.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.76 million. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

