Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elisa Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Elisa Oyj stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.70.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and ICT and online services in Finland, Estonia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment offers telecommunications services, such as voice and data services to consumers and households.

