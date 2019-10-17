Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Posts Earnings Results

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

ESBK stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

