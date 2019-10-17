ELTCOIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,342.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $30,813.00 and $1,342.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00228390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.01095541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00030174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00087770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN was first traded on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN.

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

