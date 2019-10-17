eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of EMAN opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

