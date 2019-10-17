Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.74

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and traded as high as $16.76. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 230 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $556.10 million for the quarter.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Company Profile (NYSE:AKO.A)

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

