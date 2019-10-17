Encana (NYSE:ECA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ECA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Encana from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Encana in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Encana stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. Encana has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,200. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Encana by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Encana by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 211,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Encana by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Encana by 2,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 868,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 839,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encana by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

