Endor Protocol Price Down 7.1% This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DEx.top, Bittrex and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00862738 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,310,543 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Bilaxy, Kucoin, DEx.top, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Coinall, Upbit, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.