ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading 13.1% Higher

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s stock price traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, 199,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 182,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENDRA Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the quarter. ENDRA Life Sciences makes up about 0.9% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 10.50% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

