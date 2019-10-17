Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 6.5%

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96, 919,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,092,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 33.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 557,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 139,951 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 47.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 144,809 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 41.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 24,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 22.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100,255 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

