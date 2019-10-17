Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.94

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and traded as high as $57.71. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $57.24, with a volume of 401,610 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

