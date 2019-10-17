ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €14.90 by HSBC

HSBC set a €14.90 ($17.33) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.10 ($17.56) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.82 ($19.56).

Get ENI alerts:

ETR ENI opened at €13.81 ($16.05) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. ENI has a 12-month low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a 12-month high of €16.38 ($19.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.35.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.