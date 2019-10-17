Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $340,000 in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.95.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 899,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,373. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -207.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 767,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,437.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,325. 12.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.