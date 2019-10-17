Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $541,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Stryker makes up approximately 1.2% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,279,570. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.09. 8,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.46. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

