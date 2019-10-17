Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,867,453,000 after purchasing an additional 177,296 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,552,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,952,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,721,000 after buying an additional 58,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,091,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

NYSE GD traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $177.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average is $178.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $196.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

