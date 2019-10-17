Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of W. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on W. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.55.

In other Wayfair news, insider James R. Miller sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $29,327.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,386.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $179,616.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,363.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,514,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.34. The stock had a trading volume of 36,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.23. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

