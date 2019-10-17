Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,109.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $54.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.58.

WDC traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.18. 86,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

