EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 25th

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.283 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

EnLink Midstream has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. EnLink Midstream has a payout ratio of 251.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 389.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 31,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -99.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.05. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Barry E. Davis bought 136,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

