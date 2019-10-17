Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CEO William Crager Sells 9,094 Shares

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $540,638.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,839,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Crager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, William Crager sold 72,750 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $4,158,390.00.

On Monday, August 12th, William Crager sold 18,500 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,405.00.

Envestnet stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 291,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,684,000 after acquiring an additional 51,754 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,638,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

