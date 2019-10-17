Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Receives $32.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,000.

NASDAQ:NVST traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.22. 19,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,910. Envista has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

