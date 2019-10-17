Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ NVST opened at $28.70 on Monday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,000 over the last 90 days.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

