Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.74

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 813736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $286,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

