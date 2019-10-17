Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter.

ENZ stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.61. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Harbert Management Corp purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $69,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,944 shares of company stock worth $204,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

