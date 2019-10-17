EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.78.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $648,425.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,213.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 68.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,337,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,650,000 after acquiring an additional 950,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 419.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after acquiring an additional 422,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $188.45 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $104.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

