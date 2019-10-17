Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.95

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$107.95 and last traded at C$106.82, with a volume of 38723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$106.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$98.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$121.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.2962249 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.83%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Kimberly Kukulowicz sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.90, for a total transaction of C$401,959.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,626.70. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.24, for a total transaction of C$63,594.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at C$104,834.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,543 shares of company stock worth $2,180,745.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

