Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SAFRAN/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAFRAN/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAFRY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

SAFRAN/ADR stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.87. SAFRAN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10.

SAFRAN/ADR Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

