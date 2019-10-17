Erris Resources (LON:ERIS) Stock Price Down 2%

Erris Resources PLC (LON:ERIS)’s share price dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06), approximately 208,468 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 44.16 and a current ratio of 44.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71.

About Erris Resources (LON:ERIS)

Erris Resources plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops a portfolio of zinc prospects in Ireland and gold projects in Sweden. It also explores for lead, silver, and copper. The company holds 100% interests in the Abbeytown project, which consists of six prospecting licenses covering an area of 159 square kilometers in Ireland.

