Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Escalade were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 6.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Escalade by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Escalade by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Escalade by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCA stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.28. Escalade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.09%.

Escalade Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

