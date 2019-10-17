Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.31. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.65 price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Essential Energy Services Ltd will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

