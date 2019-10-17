Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $513,936,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregg A. Seibert acquired 5,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

