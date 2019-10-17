Ether-1 (ETHO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,746.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $292,194.00 and $16,746.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00072360 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00400767 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012458 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001520 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008966 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 36,974,160 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.