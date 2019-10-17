Ethersocial Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (ESN)

Ethersocial (CURRENCY:ESN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Ethersocial coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethersocial has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Ethersocial has a market capitalization of $246,816.00 and approximately $207.00 worth of Ethersocial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00224476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.01083949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00042817 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003377 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ethersocial

Ethersocial (CRYPTO:ESN) is a coin. Ethersocial’s total supply is 73,846,931 coins and its circulating supply is 36,186,958 coins. Ethersocial’s official Twitter account is @ESNfoundation. The official message board for Ethersocial is blog.ethersocial.network. Ethersocial’s official website is ethersocial.network.

Buying and Selling Ethersocial

Ethersocial can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethersocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethersocial should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethersocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

