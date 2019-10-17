ETRACS CMCI Gold Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UBG) Trading Up 0.6%

ETRACS CMCI Gold Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UBG) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.52 and last traded at $37.52, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS CMCI Gold Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS CMCI Gold Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.