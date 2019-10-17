European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Holdings Decreased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 3.21% of European Equity Fund worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in European Equity Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 344,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in European Equity Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 592,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in European Equity Fund by 30.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in European Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in European Equity Fund by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Get European Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of European Equity Fund stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $9.12.

European Equity Fund Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.