Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EVBN opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $90,597.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,949.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.