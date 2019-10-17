EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $390,702.00 and approximately $667,241.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00072320 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00401681 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012425 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001519 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008920 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 30,718,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,718,402 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

